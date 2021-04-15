Photo Release

April 15, 2021 On calamity declaration for the hog industry: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan asks Acting Secretary for Socioeconomic Planning and Director-General of the National Economic and Development Authority Karl Chua his position on a declaration of a state of calamity for the hog industry. “In principle, you see the importance of a state of calamity declaration because we have to free up funds from the calamity funds to provide for the necessary support. The secretary of the Department of Agriculture said he needs P8.6 billion for 2021 to address the African swine fever outbreak but he only has P2.6 billion or P4 billion. So, where will he get the money?” Pangilinan said during the hybrid inquiry of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by ASF outbreak Thursday, April 15, 2021. Pangilinan urged Chua to bring the matter to the attention of the economic cluster so they could urge the President to declare a state of emergency for the hog industry. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)