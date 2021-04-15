Photo Release

April 15, 2021 Put livestock at the top of agenda: Noting that the country will not be able to achieve food security if it will depend on the produce of other countries, Sen. Sonny Angara calls on the National Economic and Development Authority and the Department of Agriculture to put the livestock industry on top of their agenda in order to make it competitive. Speaking during Thursday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee of the Whole on the food security crisis brought about by the African swine fever outbreak April 15, 2021, Angara said the government needs to be more “intelligent and discriminating” on its investment and where to spend its resources. “Is it a good investment, for instance, to spend more on freezers so you can import some more pork? I don’t think that’s a good investment of your money. So, we really have to put this (livestock) at the top of our agenda to build a robust industry because we will never achieve food security if we are dependent on foreign producers,” Angara added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)