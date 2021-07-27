Photo Release

July 27, 2021 Commemorative stamp, marker for Ph olympic gold medalists: Sen. Richard Gordon introduces two resolutions: one calling for the issuance of a commemorative stamp in honor of the victory of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who won the first-ever Olympic gold medal; and another urging the National Historical Commission of the Philippines to establish a marker, to be put in a public place, honoring the 2020 Olympic gold medalists. The Senate during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, July 27, 2021, adopted the two resolutions. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)