Photo Release

July 27, 2021 Hidilyn’s scarred, callused hands: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, July 27, 2021, files Senate Resolution No. 797 commending and congratulating Filipino weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz for making history on July 26, 2021 for winning the first ever gold medal for the Philippines in the Olympic Games since the country participated in the world's foremost and largest multi-sports event almost 100 years ago. Revilla said Diaz set new Olympic records with her 127-kg lift in the clean and jerk event and total lift of 224-kg; and the second Filipino athlete to win multiple Olympic medals after swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso who won bronze medals in the men's 200m breaststroke in 1928 and 1932. “Hidilyn’s calloused and hardened hands are her life story. The hard lines, the callouses, the scars tell the struggles she won and lost; the challenges she hurdled and overcome; the hard work she toiled and accomplished; the tears she tried to hide but shed; and to all the dreams she once thought were impossible but now realized. The country is truly proud of you, Hidilyn!” Revilla said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)