Photo Release

September 6, 2021 Tolentino expresses gratitude to peers: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino expresses gratitude to his colleagues for supporting the passage of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2214 which seeks to reset the elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to 2025. Tolentino said during a hybrid plenary session Monday, September 6, 2021, that the passage of SBN 2214 was the contribution of the 18th Congress in securing a lasting peace in Mindanao. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)