Photo Release

September 7, 2021 Over inventory of face masks, shields: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., during the continuation of the virtual inquiry on the 2020 COA report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program Tuesday, September 7, 2021, asks Commission on Audit (COA) chairperson Michael Aguinaldo to explain the agency’s findings on the procurement of medical supplies such as face masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment (PPEs). “We have heard the explanation of Usec Llyod Christopher Lao of the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases and contractors like the EMS. We also want to hear the findings of COA on the circumstances of the procurement,” Revilla said. Aguinaldo told Revilla that it was a matter of marketing strategy of the PS-DBM’s inventory since the agency was left with a lot of stock and the prices of the medical supplies had gone down. (OS Revilla photo)