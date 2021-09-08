Photo Release

September 8, 2021 On NEDA’s estimated growth: Sen. Joel Villanueva asks National Economic and Development Authority Sec. Karl Kendrick Chua during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2022 National Expenditure Program Wednesday, September 8, 2021, if their projected growth of 4.5 percent for next year can be achieved given the current situation of the country under the pandemic. Chua, in his response, said that so long as the country would not revert to enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) and gradually move towards granular lockdowns, the growth rate projection could be achieved. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)