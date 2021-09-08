Photo Release

September 8, 2021 Reso calls for suspension of WTO trips agreement: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sponsors Senate Resolution No. 274 Wednesday, September 8, 2021 urging the executive department through the Department of Foreign Affairs to support the proposal of India and South Africa for the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend the implementation, application and enforcement of the relevant provisions of the TRIPS Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment and treatment of Covid-19. TRIPS refers to an international legal agreement between all members of the WTO on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR). Pimentel said the proposed waiver is limited and does not suggest a waiver from all possible TRIP obligation nor does it suggest a waiver beyond what is needed for Covid 19 prevention, containment and treatment. He suggested a three-year period moratorium. “The Philippines has no manufacturing capacity to develop the vaccine yet and we rely on securing supplies and importing them to the Philippines. It is in our interest therefore that production of vaccines be ramped up and barriers in more countries be removed so countries like the Philippines would have more choices and opportunities to procure these vaccines at more affordable prices,” Pimentel said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)