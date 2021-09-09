Photo Release

September 9, 2021 Give importance to medical students: Sen. Pia Cayetano appeals to the government to give importance to the plight of the medical students which she said is crucial to the country’s medical reserve. Cayetano, during the continuation of the Development Budget Coordinating Committee (DBCC) briefing on the proposed 2022 national budget Thursday, September 9, 2021, cited the sudden cancellation of the Physician Licensure Examination in Metro Manila scheduled on September 11 by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Cayetano said she was aware of the clamor from the association of medical schools to suspend the examination but there were also students who studied and wanted to take the examination. “So, it may seem like a small thing with everything that we are dealing with. But again, this goes to our medical health reserve supply. This has to do with the stability of our health system. We should not look at it as if it is nothing. That it is just a small sector and we are not affected by it,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)