Photo Release

September 13, 2021 ‘Plundemic’: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao in his statement during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other related issues to the Department of Health budget utilization, especially the expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19, Monday, September 13, 2021, says he came across a new word, ‘plundemic,’ or plunder in the time of pandemic. “Plundemic, which is stealing money intended to save lives, is the biggest crime against humanity,” Pacquiao said. He added that corruption is systemic and has been the country’s problem since time immemorial “but that doesn’t mean that we should just accept it and not do anything about it.” He stressed that the investigation of the Blue Ribbon committee is an important course of action to maintain a system of check and balance in government. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)