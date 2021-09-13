Photo Release

September 13, 2021 Good Samaritan at Sea Law: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, sponsors Senate Bill No. 1972 or the Good Samaritan at Sea Law during the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 13, 2021. The bill seeks to bind the captain of a ship and its crew to provide immediate assistance to persons in distress at sea upon receiving a distress call. Pimentel cited the 2019 incident when a Chinese fishing vessel sunk a Filipino vessel in the Recto Bank area and abandoned 22 Filipino fishermen at sea. He urged his colleagues to approve the bill to avoid a similar incidence in the future. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)