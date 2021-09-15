Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Monitoring tariffs in agriculture: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during Wednesday's virtual hearing of the Finance Committee September 15, 2021 on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Finance and its attached agencies, says the government is now monitoring the tariffs on agriculture. Villar said there are laws allowing the collection of tariffs in agriculture that will be spent for projects that would benefit the farmers. “That’s why the farmers are also monitoring because if there will be no tariff that will be collected, they will have nothing to spend,” Villar said. The senator further said that P10 billion will be allocated for the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund and a measure that was already passed in the Senate allocates the amount in excess of P10 billion as financial assistance to farmers owning one hectare and below of agricultural land. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)