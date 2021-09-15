Photo Release

September 15, 2021 On vaccination target of DOF, attached agencies: Sen. Nancy Binay, during Wednesday's Finance Committee hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Finance and its attached agencies, September 15, 2022, inquires about the percentage of employees of the Department of Finance (DOF) and its attached agencies that have been vaccinated. As far as the DOF is concerned, Sec. Carlos Dominguez III said it has already vaccinated 86 percent of its employees. At the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Commissioner Caesar Dulay said vaccination of all employees at the National Capital Region were almost done while regional offices arranged their own vaccination program. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)