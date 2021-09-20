Photo Release

September 20, 2021 Poe defends water franchise bills: Sen. Grace Poe, chairman of the Committee on Public Services, faces her colleagues Monday, September 20, 2021, to defend proposed measures seeking to grant franchises to water concessionaires Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company. Poe agreed to answer some questions from Sen. Pia Cayetano on House Bill Nos. 9422 and 9423 before tackling the proposed revisions on the measures which are already in the period of amendments. Maynilad Water Services Inc. covers the west zone service area of Metro Manila and province of Cavite while Manila Water Company services the east zone of Metro Manila and province of Rizal. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)