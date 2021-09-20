Photo Release

September 20, 2021 Senate OKs 28 measures: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III leads the upper chamber in hammering out the passage of 27 bills and the adoption of a resolution during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, September 20, 2021. Among the measures passed on third and final reading were Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2152 (Teacher Education Excellence Act), SBN 2077 (Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission Act), and SBN 2373 (Survivorship benefits for prosecutors’ dependents). Also passed were 22 bills emanating from the House of Representatives, which seeks to either establish, rename or convert national high schools and elementary schools in the provinces of Leyte, Bulacan, Mountain Province, Davao Occidental, Kalinga, Zamboanga del Norte, Sorsogon, Ilocos Sur, and Masbate and in the cities of Baguio, Valenzuela and Quezon. House Bill No. (HBN) 8384 was also passed which seeks to establish the first congressional district library in Balilihan, Bohol. Strengthening its call for the Commission on Elections to extend the period of voter registration, the chamber also adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 17. The Senate also ratified the bicameral conference committee report on SBN 1840 and HBN 59 or the amendments to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)