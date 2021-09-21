Photo Release

September 21, 2021 Special Committee on Marawi City Rehabilitation - Sept 21, 2021 Hearing: "Our brothers and sisters in Marawi City have survived a war. Now, I am hopeful that we will survive this pandemic together. Today, we want to hear not only the status of the Marawi Reconstruction effort of the government but most importantly the condition and situation of our kababayans in Marawi City, most specially the internally displaced persons (IDPs). It has been four years since the war. More crucial than ever, we must now expedite the government’s program of rebuilding the war torn city."