Photo Release

May 7, 2024 Sources of water: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses his concern over the periodic water shortages in Metro Manila. During a public hearing on proposals to create the Department of Water Resources and the Water Regulatory Commission Tuesday, May 7, 2024, Ejercito asks the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) if the identified water sources from two dams would be operational by 2028. “The (main) source of water for Metro Manila is still the Angat dam. Finally, we will have a second source of water. When will the Laiban dam be operational?” Ejercito asked. The senator pointed out that plans for the Laiban dam was conceived in 1979 or 45 years ago and the population in Metro Manila has doubled since then. MWSS administrator Leonor Cleofas said Metro Manila will be able to enjoy water from the Kaliwa and Laiban dams by 2027. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)