Photo Release

May 7, 2024 Authenticity of ‘PDEA leaks: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, during the continuation of the inquiry of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs into the alleged leakage of confidential information from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Tuesday, May 7, 2024, underscores the importance of determining the authenticity of the supposed documents as well as the identity of the individual responsible for leaking them. Estrada explained that the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information, like the so-called leaked PDEA document linking several personalities to illegal drugs, is punishable by law under Republic Act No. 6713 or the 'Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.' However, Estrada noted that before the law is applied, it is important to establish if such a confidential document exists or if it is just a fabrication, and to identify those responsible for leaking the documents, whether authentic or not. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)