Photo Release

September 28, 2021 Gatchalian resumes hearing on Malampaya gas project issue: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Energy, presides over the continuation of a hybrid hearing on Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 533 directing the committee to conduct an inquiry on Service Contract 38 or the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project and its compliance with Presidential Decree No. 87 or the Oil Exploration and Development Act of 1972; and SRN 724, which seeks an inquiry on the impending expiration of the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project. Gatchalian emphasized the importance of the Malampaya project that supplies almost 26 percent of Luzon’s power needs including 3.7 million households. “So this (Malampaya) is a very important asset and we have to make sure that any transaction involved will go through a thorough review and due diligence by the government to assure the Filipino people that whoever is going to step in is highly qualified and has the experience and the financial wherewithal to continue the project,” Gatchalian said Tuesday, September 28, 2021. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)