Photo Release

September 28, 2021 Binay wants to help energy sector frontliners get vaccines: Sen. Nancy Binay offers to help frontliners in the energy sector get Covid-19 vaccines to ensure the continuous supply of electricity. Binay, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Energy on the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project issue, September 28, 2021, asked lawyer Goldie Rivera of the Philippine Rural Electric Cooperative Association (Philreca) about the vaccination rate among workers in the electric cooperative sector, including the linemen who are always exposed. Rivera was not able to give the committee the exact figure but said that it could be between 40 percent and 55 percent. “It would be good for us to have an idea (on the vaccination rate) for us to know if they have problems accessing the vaccines and maybe the committee can help them get access,” Binay said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)