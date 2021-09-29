Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Dela Rosa endorses appointments, nominations of 24 AFP senior officers to CA plenary: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa endorses the ad interim appointments of 19 and nominations of five senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) during the hybrid meeting of the Commission on Appointments’ (CA) Committee on National Defense Wednesday, September 29, 2021. “I’m strongly endorsing the appointment of these officers with unquestionable courage, integrity and loyalty to the Filipino nation and the Filipino people to the plenary for consideration,” Dela Rosa said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)