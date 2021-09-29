Photo Release

September 29, 2021 Marcos asks DPWH to reconsider draconian standards: Sen. Imee Marcos expresses concern over the “existing draconian standards” observed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in the creation of district engineering offices (DEO) in different areas in the country. During a virtual hearing of the Committee on Public Works on several bills seeking the creation of engineering districts, naming and renaming of bridges, and construction of roads, bridges and tunnels Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Engr. Aquilina Decilos, Engineer IV, DPWH- Road Conversion and Statistics Section, informed the committee that eight House bills seeking the creation of DEO in Batangas, Southern Leyte, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Isabela and Aklan were found to be unmeritorious because of failure to comply with the road length, population, and land area requirements. Marcos enjoined DPWH to reconsider and look at the other developmental concerns like tourism potential and peace and order situation in evaluating measures seeking the creation of DEO, adding that there are areas in the Cordilleras and Mindanao that are unserved by DPWH. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)