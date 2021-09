Photo Release

September 30, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate as he presides a hearing on the Udenna-Shell transaction on the Malampaya Deepwater Gas-to-Power project, 28 Sept. 2021. Gatchalian has questioned the Dept. of Energy on the “insufficient foundation for legal basis” in the Malampaya deal that is worth $460 million. Photo by Franco Amian/OS WIN GATCHALIAN