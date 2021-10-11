Photo Release

October 11, 2021 What is the result/effect of registrations?: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Finance Subcommittee J on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Labor and Employment and its attached agencies and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), inquires about the result or effect of registrations being conducted by the CFO pertaining to Filipinos permanently migrating to other countries. Sen. Joel Villanueva also noted that the same is being done by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, while Sen. Juan Edgardo "Sonny" said there is no legal basis for collecting fees from leaving Filipinos. “What the CFO reported are activities. What was the result of these many registrations in different programs. What is the effect of these registrations... the registration is not a program itself. The registration is a process by which our clientele can avail of the services,” Drilon said. CFO chairman Francisco Acosta said during registrations of Filipino migrants, they also conducted pre-departure seminars on what to expect in their countries of destinations, among others. In a presentation by CFO interim executive director Wendell Dimaculangan, the agency, which is under the Department of Foreign Affairs, has a proposed budget of P139.133 million for next year. The CFO revenue from registrations for this year was P32.736 million which goes directly to the National Treasury. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)