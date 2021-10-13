Photo Release

October 13, 2021 Structural defect in economic planning: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon cites the structural defect in economic planning concerning the effort to strengthen the Regional Development Councils (RDCs) which, he said, is a “very potent planning body, especially in the regions.” Drilon made the observation during a virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee A Wednesday, October 13, 2021, on the proposed 2022 budget of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and its attached agencies. Drilon also said that based on the budget presentation of Socio-Economic Planning Sec. Karl Kendrick Chua, there is no effort to build the capacity of the local government units (LGUs) for economic planning, given the fact that the LGUs will have a tremendous increase in the internal revenue allotments next year because of the Supreme Court decision in the Mandanas-Garcia case devolving many functions of national government agencies to the LGUs. The minority leader further noticed the “continuing conflict” between the RDCs and LGUs over the years. “How would you address this, and is there anything that you can suggest in so far as this structural defect in our planning?” Drilon asked Chua. Chua assured Drilon that regional development was one of NEDA’s “highest priority,” taking into account the devolution transition.(Screen grab/Senate PRIB)