Photo Release

October 13, 2021 Increase funds for health programs: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go asks his colleagues to ensure adequate funding for the implementation of a Presidential directive to increase the salary of Nurse II, from salary grade 15 to salary grade 16, during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee D on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Health (DOH) and its attached agencies Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Go said nurses nationwide should be provided with better pay considering the sacrifices they make during the pandemic. Go also sought additional funds for the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the country’s premier testing center; the One Hospital Command Center, which ensures effective and efficient health facility referral in Metro Manila and other programs such as the epidemiology and surveillance as well as the health emergency and response. “These programs are our direct response to the pandemic and other infectious diseases. I also want to highlight the need to include in the budget, the allowances for our healthcare workers who sacrifice for our nation,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)