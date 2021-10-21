Photo Release

October 21, 2021 Revilla wants ERC’s proposed budget reinstated: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, during Finance Subcommittee E hybrid hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Thursday, October 21, 2021, appeals to the members of the committee to consider reinstating the original budget proposed by ERC amounting to P987 million. Revilla noted that the recommended budget as approved by the Department of Budget and Management for ERC is just P586 million, which is 41 percent lower than ERC's proposal for next year. “We looked at their (ERC) justification for the requested budget and they seem practical and imperative in the performance of their mandate and in ensuring the protection of consumer welfare. I am inclined to support, and I hope the good chairman of the committee would favorably consider the reinstatement of ERCs original budget proposal,” Revilla added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)