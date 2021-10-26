Photo Release

October 26, 2021 Gatchalian leads Senate panel in bicam on Microgrid Systems Act: Senate Energy Committee chairman Sherwin Gatchalian leads the Senate contingent in the bicameral conference committee meeting Tuesday, October 26, 2021, on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No (SBN) 1928 and House Bill No. (HBN) 8203 or the Microgrid Systems Act. The proposed measure aims to accelerate total electrification and ensure the provision of quality, reliable, secure, and affordable supply of electric power in unserved and underserved areas in the country. The Senate passed its version of the measure on third and final reading on September 13, 2021. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)