Photo Release

October 26, 2021 Senate hears bill granting Filipino citizenship to Lizzie Zobel De Ayala: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, presides over a virtual hearing Tuesday, October 26, 2021, on Senate Bill No. 2221 and House Bill No. 9376 which seek to grant a Philippine citizenship to Elizabeth “Lizzie” Eder Zobel De Ayala. Lizzie married Filipino businessman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala in June 1987 in her hometown of Cali, Colombia. Since August 1987, she has made the Philippines her home. Her four children: Marian, Jaime Alfonso, Eugenia, and Mercedes and her two grandchildren, Vidal Augusto Zobel de Ayala Aboitiz and Luisa Aboitiz Zobel de Ayala, are all Filipino citizens. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)