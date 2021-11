Photo Release

November 9, 2021 Senate honors Agcaoili for dedication to countrymen: Senate Minority Franklin Drilon sponsors Senate Resolution No. 826, honoring the late Manuel “Noli” Agcaoili for his selfless dedication to the welfare and empowerment of persons with disability, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The resolution was adopted with all senators made co-authors and co-sponsors of the measure. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)