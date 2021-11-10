Photo Release

November 10, 2021 First day of marathon budget deliberations done: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, at the end of Wednesday’s plenary deliberation on the proposed budgets of agencies under the 2022 general appropriations bill November 10, 2021, reads into the record the list of agencies whose proposed budgets are scheduled to be tackled by the Senate in plenary on the second day of the marathon sessions. As agreed upon during the caucus, Zubiri reminded his colleagues that if there are no more questions on an agency’s budget, officials would no longer be required to come to the Senate to prevent crowding in the premises. The list of agencies comprised the Office of the President, Congress of the Philippines, the Judiciary, including the Supreme Court, lower courts, Presidential Electoral Tribunal, Court of Appeals, Court of Tax Appeals, and the Sandiganbayan, among others. (Voltaire F. Domingo/ Senate PRIB)