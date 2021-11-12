Photo Release

November 12, 2021 Philippine Legislators Meet U.S. Congressional Delegation: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino, together with Members of the House of Representatives, led by Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, meet with a U.S. Congressional Delegation led by Senator John Cornyn (center) at Conrad Manila last 9 November 2021. Senator Cornyn expressed appreciation for the continuation of the Visiting Forces Agreement and emphasized that the U.S. takes their responsibility in the Agreement very seriously. Senator Zubiri acknowledged the deep bonds between both countries and reiterated that the U.S. remains a valuable strategic partner. He also thanked the U.S. government and the American people for their support particularly during calamities and for their donation of over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. (From the left: Rep. Stella Quimbo, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez, Rep. Ann Hofer, US Senator Mike Lee, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez, U.S. Senator John Cornyn, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, Senator Francis Tolentino, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, and U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey) Photo by Joseph Vidal/ Senate PRIB