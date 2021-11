Photo Release

November 18, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture chairman Senator Win Gatchalian presides over a hearing at the Senate, 22 Oct 2020. The lawmaker is set to file the substitute bill on the proposed Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) which will undertake a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the entire education sector’s performance and boost global competitiveness. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN