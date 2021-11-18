Photo Release

November 18, 2021 Sanitation briefing: Officers of the Senate Medical and Dental Bureau (MDB) give instructions to the personnel of the PHILCARE Manpower Services prior to the sanitation and disinfection of the entire Senate building and premises Thursday, November 18, 2021. The Senate suspended its marathon session on the proposed 2022 national budget until Monday after Defense Sec. Delfin Lorenzana, who attended the hearing Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)