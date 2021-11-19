Photo Release

November 19, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian delivers his privilege speech at the Senate Session Hall, 1 Jan. 2021. As he renewed his call to institutionalize the needed measures ensuring consumer protection, Senator Win Gatchalian pressed for enhanced redress mechanisms and information security measures of telecommunications companies and banking institutions in the light of recent cyber heists through subscriber identity module (SIM) swap scam. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN