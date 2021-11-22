Photo Release

November 22, 2021 Stricter rules for drivers’ licenses: Senate President Vicente Sotto III expresses his support for a stricter implementation of rules before the issuance of a 10-year driver’s license to ensure that licenses are issued to qualified applicants with sufficient driving skills and knowledge on road safety and proper road courtesy. “I don’t mind. I wish they would have done this a long time ago,” Sotto said during the continuation of the marathon hybrid session Monday, November 22, 2021 on the proposed 2022 national budget. Sotto estimated that only 40 percent of the total 16,671,295 drivers nationwide would pass the exam if rules would be strictly implemented. “You can see how the other drivers drive. They would not pass the exam. But perhaps, if an applicant has no violation then the 15-hour theoretical driving course could be lessened. At least we don’t hear anything about the present LTO (Land Transportation Office) unlike before when I was hosting the Brigada Siete. We were able a get a driver’s license for a blind fellow,” Sotto said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)