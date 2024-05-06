Photo Release

May 6, 2024 Keep out politics in West Philippine Sea issue: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri entreats Filipinos to keep politics out and unite amid the series of water cannon attacks conducted by the China Coast Guard (CCG) against the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels at the West Philippine Sea. “We should put out politics in this issue because this is about our sovereignty. We should unite when it comes to our sovereignty at the West Philippine Sea…which is 100 percent Filipino-owned and we are protecting it,” Zubiri said during plenary session Monday, May 6, 2024. According to Zubiri, the Philippines had filed a total of 164 diplomatic protests against the CCG water attacks against the Philippine vessels to no avail. The Senate President agreed to Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ suggestion to carry out resupply and patrol missions with ally countries. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)