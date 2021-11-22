Photo Release

November 22, 2021 Where’s the IRR of RA 11476?: Sen. Joel Villanueva notes that Republic Act (RA) 11476 or the Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) and Values Education Act was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on June 25, 2020. However, he noted that 17 months have already passed but the corresponding implementing rules and regulations (IRR) have not been issued yet. The senator said RA 11476 institutionalizes GMRC and Values Education core subjects in the K to 12 curriculum both in public and private schools. “We hope that the IRR will soon be issued and, more importantly, the GMRC and Values Education be made an essential, separate, and integrated subject in the K to 12. We hope that this will happen very soon,” Villanueva said during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, November 22, 2021. Sen. Pia Cayetano, vice-chairperson of Finance Committee, told Villanueva that the IRR is ready for Education Sec. Leonor Briones' signature and, even without the IRR, the department is already implementing RA 11476. Villanueva also commended the Department of Education (DepEd) for the inclusion of another P181 million for the Linking Standards & Quality Practice (LiSQuP) program, in partnership with the Philippine Normal University, for the upskilling and re-skilling of the country’s public school teachers and school leaders through customized academic programs. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)