Photo Release

May 6, 2024 Probe vs pharma: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go says it is important to get to the bottom of the issue on doctors allegedly prescribing medicines distributed by the Bell-Kenz Pharmaceutical Company regardless of what committee will handle it. “We respect the decision of the body. Importantly, we get to the bottom of this matter. We need to search for the truth and at the same time, be fair to everybody. That is why it is crucial to continue this investigation and get to the bottom of this, whether primary or secondary, whether it is the Committee on Health or the Blue Ribbon Committee or any other related committee,” Go said. “It is the state's mandate to ensure the integrity of public health system and assure our people that those given the privilege to exercise their medical profession remain faithful and true to our laws and their ethical standards,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)