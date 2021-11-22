Photo Release

November 22, 2021 Deped’s proposed 2022 budget deemed submitted: Sec. Leonor Briones of the Department of Education (DepEd), clutching a bible, poses with Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairperson of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, November 22, 2021, deliberating on the agency’s proposed 2022 budget. The DepEd Office of the Secretary’s budget amounting to P591.971 billion, with an increase of P2.767 billion from the General Appropriations Bill’s version of the House of Representatives, was deemed submitted for plenary consideration. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)