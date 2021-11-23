Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Recto on the P8 billion cut on DSWD’s 4Ps budget: Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto seeks clarification on the P8 billion reduction in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for next year. Recto, during the hybrid marathon plenary session deliberating on the proposed 2022 national budget Tuesday, November 23, 2021, noted that from the original P115.6 billion under the 2022 National Expenditure Program, the Senate reduced the 4Ps budget to P108 billion. “I note that the biggest item in the budget of the department would be for the 4Ps. What is the reason for this? Why is there a reduction in the 4Ps?" Recto asked. Sen. Imee Marcos, defending the budget of the DSWD, said the reason behind the reduction was that 51,000 families have graduated from the program and were removed from the rolls. The 4Ps program of the DSWD is the biggest item in the budget of the agency which constitutes 54 percent, covering 4.4 million poorest of the poor families. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)