November 23, 2021 Dealers of hope: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri commends the men and women of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and its attached agencies for a “job well done” even during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Zubiri, during the hybrid plenary session deliberating on the proposed 2022 national budget Tuesday, November 23, 2021, particularly praised DTI Sec. Ramon Lopez who he described as one of the most hardworking secretaries of the cabinet. “I just like to say congratulations and thank you for a job well done. All the men and women of the DTI, we love you. You guys have been a steady salesman for the Philippines and in this time of the pandemic and depression, you are dealers of hope,” Zubiri said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)