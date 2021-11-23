Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Regulating e-cigs: Sen. Pia Cayetano during Tuesday’s plenary deliberation on the 2022 national budget says that in her conversation with Trade Sec. Ramon Lopez, he acknowledged that regulating devices such as e-cigarettes is under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Cayetano also added that in the FDA law, there is a catch-all phrase that says ‘a product that may have an effect on health is regulated by FDA.’ “We want DTI’s (Department of Trade and Industry) position on record precisely because it is this representation’s humble view that we do not legislate science or health products. It is for the agency that has the competence to determine what products are safe for us, health-wise, that decides,” Cayetano said November 23, 2021. Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act is pending on second reading in the Senate. (Bibo Nueva España/PRIB)