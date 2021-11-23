Photo Release

November 23, 2021 Senate ends plenary debates on 2022 budget: Senators Win Gatchalian (2nd from left, standing), Sonny Angara (3rd from left, standing), and Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri (5th from left, standing) were joined by Senate Secretariat officials headed by Senate Secretary Myra Marie Villarica (4th from left, standing) and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms MGen Rene C. Samonte (Ret) (left, standing) to celebrate the end of plenary debates on the proposed 2022 national budget Tuesday, November 23, 2021. The Senate is expected to pass House Bill No. 10153 or the 2022 General Appropriations Bill on second and third reading next week. Angara, Finance Committee chairperson, thanked the Senate leadership, his colleagues and the staff for doing “their utmost to conduct this under very difficult circumstances.” (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)