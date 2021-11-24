Photo Release

November 24, 2021 Bill to protect persons vs traffickers: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, sponsors Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2449 Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Hontiveros said the bill, which is listed as one of the priority measures by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), seeks to expand the provisions of Republic Act No. 9208, as amended by Republic Act No. 10364, otherwise known as the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act. Hontiveros said the key provisions of the measures are the following: 1) internet intermediaries shall be held accountable for knowingly allowing their infrastructure to be used for acts of trafficking of victims of all ages; 2) introduces additional aggravating circumstances, notably when the crime is committed during a crisis, a public health concern (this includes a pandemic), a disaster, a humanitarian conflict or emergency situation, or when the trafficked person is a survivor of the same; 3) provides additional tools for law enforcers to pursue human traffickers, particularly when the violations involve the use of internet and digital platforms; 4) increases the protection to victims of trafficking, including Filipino victims of trafficking in persons overseas, and 5) increases duties of local government units in providing recovery and reintegration support to trafficked persons and their families. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)