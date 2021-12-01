Photo Release

December 1, 2021 CA confirms Bulay as Comelec Commissioner: Senate President and Commission on Appointments (CA) Chairperson Vicente C. Sotto III greets Rey Echavarria Bulay with a fist bump after CA confirms Bulay’s appointment as commissioner of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Sotto congratulated Bulay for the confirmation of his appointment for a term expiring on February 2, 2027 vice retired Comelec Comm. Luie Tito Guia. Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of CA’s Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, later joined the two at the Senate Session Hall rostrum for a photo opportunity. After confirmation, Bulay will be part of the Comelec en banc composed of Chairperson Sheriff Abas, Commisssioners Rowena Guanzon, Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Antonio Kho, and Aimee Ferolino. (Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB)