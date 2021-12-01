Photo Release

December 1, 2021 Senate ratifies revised Baguio City Charter: Sen. Francis Tolentino, in a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, December 1, 2021, sponsored the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 2163 and House Bill No. 8882 seeking to amend the Baguio City charter. Tolentino, chairperson of the Committee on Local Government and head of the Senate contingent in the bicam panel, said the reconciled version of the measure include, among others, the creation of a City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the inclusion of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development as one of the city's special committee on lands. "This version of the bill amends the more than a century-old charter of Baguio City to be more responsive to the present needs of the city and the pressing issues it will face ahead," Tolentino said. The Senate ratified the bicameral committee report. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)