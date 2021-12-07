Photo Release

December 7, 2021 Rationale having a centralized entrepreneurship academy: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during Tuesday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education December 7, 2021 on several measures, including proposals to establish Philippine Entrepreneurs Academy, asks the logic of having a centralized institution for entrepreneurship when several state universities and colleges are already offering entrepreneurship program. Gatchalian said he is a firm believer of entrepreneurship having worked in a family business and that strengthening entrepreneurship in the country is strengthening the backbone and the foundation of the economy. He noted that there are 254 Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship being offered by 127 SUCs all over the country. “I think it’s good in terms of cascading (entrepreneurship) all the way down to the different LGUs (local government units)… what's the logic of having a centralized academy if we have already 254 institutions offering entrepreneurship?” Gatchalian asked. Lawyer Frederick Mikhail “Spocky” I. Farolan said the Commission on Higher Education ensures that all higher education institutions offer the same level of quality or will comply with the minimum requirements for a quality entrepreneurship program. He said having a state-run institution that primarily focuses on entrepreneurship could look at emerging trends so that government resources could be focused on entrepreneurship education and training. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)