December 7, 2021 Villar to investigate smuggling of agri products: Sen. Cynthia Villar, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, December 7, 2021, says she will conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation, on the alleged large-scale smuggling of agricultural products. As chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, Villar said she would also include in her investigation Senate Resolution No. 922, filed by Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan last September, urging her committee to conduct an inquiry on the proliferation of smuggled Chinese vegetables in the market. “The Committee on Food and Agriculture will conduct an investigation with regard to the privilege speech of Senate President (Vicente) Sotto III and the resolution filed by Sen. Pangilinan,” Villar said. In a privilege speech, Sotto urged the Bureau of Customs to complete the full digitalization of its inspection processes to eliminate human intervention and eradicate corruption. “Port congestion, red tape, kotong, and under the table arrangements are just some issues in the Bureau of Customs that are burdening the businesses and weakens the business climate in our country,” Sotto said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)