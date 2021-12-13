Photo Release

December 13, 2021 Senate passes Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act on final reading: The Senate passes on third and final reading Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1411, which seeks to expand social protection for solo parents, during the hybrid plenary session Monday, December 13, 2021. Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chairperson Sen. Risa Hontiveros expressed her gratitude to her colleagues for coming together in helping lift up an invisible and marginalized segment of the population, the solo parents. Hontiveros, sponsor of the bill, also thanked all the solo parents who supported and campaigned for the passage of the measure. “To my fellow senators, especially the bill’s co-authors, I thank you. To the government agencies that helped refine this bill, my heartfelt appreciation. And to all my fellow solo parents, I am with you, this is for us,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)